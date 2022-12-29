Talkin' Music: Best of 2022 with Gavin Dahl

Gavin Dahl, Executive Director of KRCL in Salt Lake City, and former KVNF News Director, joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to discuss musical highlights of 2022.

Tune in to hear these two fast talking hosts discuss new music people didn't know they loved, the best of Utah Music at the moment and how FCC regulations effect artistic expression.

Gavin has compiled over 16 hours of best of 2022 music including Gavin's best of 2022 Hip Hop and KRCL's New Music Marathon.