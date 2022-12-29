© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 KVMT transmitter is down. Due to weather and technical difficulties. The 89.1 signal may be down for the next few days.
We are working on getting a crew to the transmitter site to resolve the issue. You can stream online here at KVNF.org.
We apologize for the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to get back on the air.
talkin.jpg
Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: Best of 2022 with Gavin Dahl

By Taya Jae
Published December 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST
IMG-6992.jpg

Gavin Dahl, Executive Director of KRCL in Salt Lake City, and former KVNF News Director, joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to discuss musical highlights of 2022.

Tune in to hear these two fast talking hosts discuss new music people didn't know they loved, the best of Utah Music at the moment and how FCC regulations effect artistic expression.

Gavin has compiled over 16 hours of best of 2022 music including Gavin's best of 2022 Hip Hop and KRCL's New Music Marathon.

Tags
Talkin' Music Best of 2022New Music 2022KVNF Live
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae