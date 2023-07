"You can't dance to a WAV form" says Chris Wood as he discusses the completely analog recording process of the Wood Brothers new album, Heart is the Hero. Chris and Oliver Wood join Taya Jae to talk about childlike enthusiasm, age & wisdom and how necessary empathy is, right now.

The Wood Brothers will perform at the Avalon Theater in Grand Junction on Wednesday July 26th at 7:30 pm. Tickets and information can be found here.