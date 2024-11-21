Talkin' Music: Troubadour Takeover at Sherbino and Paradise Theaters

Gabrielle Louise, Caitlin Cannon and Emily Scott Robinson will perform at The Sherbino on Friday November 22nd and at the Paradise Theater on Saturday November 23rd.

Songs Featured:

First Train West, Gabrielle Louise

Westward Bound, Emily Scott Robinson

Beggar, Caitlin Cannon

Tickets and information for Fridays show at the Sherbino can be found here.

Tickets and more information for Saturdays show at the Paradise can be found here.