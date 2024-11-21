© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: Troubadour Takeover at Sherbino and Paradise Theaters

By Taya Jae
Published November 21, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST

Gabrielle Louise, Caitlin Cannon and Emily Scott Robinson will perform at The Sherbino on Friday November 22nd and at the Paradise Theater on Saturday November 23rd.

Songs Featured:
First Train West, Gabrielle Louise
Westward Bound, Emily Scott Robinson
Beggar, Caitlin Cannon

Tickets and information for Fridays show at the Sherbino can be found here.

Tickets and more information for Saturdays show at the Paradise can be found here.

Talkin' Music
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae