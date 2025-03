Andrea Castillo interviews John Coughlin and Pat Howard after their show at The Ogden in Denver. John and Pat talk about what it means to play music together and the theme of their newest album, Enemies.

Songs featured:

"Enemies"

"Little Bit of Love"

"I Can't Let You Go"

"Givin' Up On Lovin (feat. NoMBe)"

"Heavy Motion (feat. Kainalu)"

You can find the full Magic City Hippies discography here.

Follow Magic City Hippies on Instagram: @magiccityhippies