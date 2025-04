Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter, Andy Sydow performs and interviews with Andrea Castillo in the bamboo room.

Songs featured:

"In Love and a Hard Luck Sayer"

"Every Little Thing About Love"

"If I Grew A Violet (You'd Ask For a Rose)"

"It's Baseball Season Again"

You can find the full Andy Sydow discography here.

Follow Andy on Instagram: @andysydowband