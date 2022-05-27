The Pen and The Sword: Marcello Cabus discusses his memoir Pioneers of Leisure
Published May 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM MDT
This week on The Pen and The Sword features Marcello Cabus in conversation with KVNF's Gavin Dahl about his self-published memoir Pioneers of Leisure. The 300-page book is packed full of his escapades as a smuggler and drug dealer, exploring his struggles with addiction and failed relationships. He also explains why he’s hopeful now, as one of his biggest dreams to make the world a better place could still come true.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.