The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Ben Goldfarb discusses his book, Eager: The Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter and his upcoming events in Paonia and Hotchkiss March 11th and 12th.

By Taya Jae
Published March 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST
Ben Goldfarb discusses his book Eager: The Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter. Ben will be the featured speaker for All About Beaver, A Weekend of Learning and Conversation About Beaver, Nature’s Climate Action Hero happening March 11th and March 12 in Paonia and Hotchkiss.

More information about All About Beaver weekend can be found here.

The Pen and The Sword Eager: The Secret Life of Beavers and Why They MatterBen GoldfarbbeaversConservationWater ConservationColorado
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
