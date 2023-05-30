© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. It should be back up by Friday, June 2. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online.
The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Melissa Sevigny documents the lives of Lois Jotter and Elzada Clover, two botanists who mapped the plant life of the Grand Canyon, in her new book Brave the Wild River.

By Taya Jae
Published May 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM MDT
Science Writer Melissa Sevigny joins Taya Jae on The Pen and The Sword to discuss her latest book, Brave the Wild River, the value of curiosity and where she finds hope about the state of water in the west.

Melissa Sevigny will be reading from Brave the Wild River at Paonia Books on Friday June 2nd. This event begins at 5 pm. More information can be found here.

Taya Jae
