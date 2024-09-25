Pam Houston discusses new book, Without Exception: Reclaiming Abortion, Personhood and Freedom.

Pam Houston recently realized that her reproductive cycle began in January of 1973, which was the same month and year that Jane Roe took the Roe v. Wade case to the Supreme Court. She is now 12 months in to menopause, just following the Dobbs decision which effective ended Roe v. Wade in the United States. Thus begins Without Exception, an examination of "the shifting landscapes of politics, the law, and self-determination in a country where access to medical care and the power to determine your own destiny are increasingly—and once again—dependent on geography and circumstance."

Pam Houston joins Taya Jae today, on the Pen and the Sword.