Peter Heller offers a cautionary tale of political division in new novel, Burn

Burn follows the journey of two childhood friends, Jess and Storey as they emerge from their annual hunting trip in Northern Maine to find the state in the midst of a civil war, and themselves caught in the crosshairs.

Peter Heller joins Taya Jae to talk about grief, the unique bonds of male friendship, odes to nature and the state of our country, today, on The Pen and The Sword.

Peter will read from Burn this Friday, October 4 in the KVNF Community Room, beginning at 5:30. The reading will be followed by a book signing and cider tasting at Paonia Books, at 6:30. More information can be found here.