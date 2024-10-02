© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
The Pen and The Sword

Peter Heller offers a cautionary tale of political division in new novel, Burn

By Taya Jae
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:51 PM MDT
Jeff Nelson
/
5280 Denver's Mile High Magazine

Burn follows the journey of two childhood friends, Jess and Storey as they emerge from their annual hunting trip in Northern Maine to find the state in the midst of a civil war, and themselves caught in the crosshairs.

Peter Heller joins Taya Jae to talk about grief, the unique bonds of male friendship, odes to nature and the state of our country, today, on The Pen and The Sword.

Peter will read from Burn this Friday, October 4 in the KVNF Community Room, beginning at 5:30. The reading will be followed by a book signing and cider tasting at Paonia Books, at 6:30. More information can be found here.

The Pen and The Sword
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae