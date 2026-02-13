Thursday 5 PM

Picture an office desk in front of some junky, cluttered bookshelves. For the past 16 years, NPR’s hosted some of the world’s greatest musicians behind that desk. From discovery acts from every genre under the sun, to the biggest, most legendary names, it’s become a rite of passage for great artists to perform at the Desk with their unique, intimate performances.

Since April 17, 2025, Tiny Desk Concerts are now available on the radio! Think of Tiny Desk Radio like a music discovery engine and a VIP venue for your ears. It’s where you’ll hear Tiny Desk performances from some of the most iconic artists of our time -- from Hozier to Alicia Keys to Billie Eilish. Plus, you’ll hear new-to-you acts like Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso - they might just become your next favorite band. It’s intimate, unexpected, and larger than life — it’s Tiny Desk Radio, only from NPR Music.

Find more episodes of Tiny Desk Radio here: https://www.npr.org/series/g-s1-52030/tiny-desk-radio

