Travel with Rick Steves
Monday 5 PM
Travel with Rick Steves is a weekly one-hour conversation about travel, cultures, people, and the things we find around the world that give life its extra sparkle. Rick Steves is the leading authority on travel to Europe, and is extending his interest to global topics.
Learn more about Travel with Rick Steves here: https://www.ricksteves.com/
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827 The Grand Tour; Touring Today; Sagrada Família 2026The Grand Tour was a rite of passage for the aristocracy, and the adventuresome spirit behind it lives on in modern European itineraries. A longtime travel publisher traces the evolution of this fantastic voyage. Then Rick Steves' Europe guidebook researcher Cameron Hewitt takes a look back on the ways travel has evolved over the past quarter century. And as the Sagrada Família stretches ever closer toward completion, one of the project's architects helps us understand what Gaudí's ambitious creation means to Barcelona and Catalonia. For more information on Travel with Rick Steves - including episode descriptions, program archives and related details - visit www.ricksteves.com.
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826 Ask the Senior Nomads; What Europeans Are Talking AboutDebbie and Michael Campbell, aka the "Senior Nomads," offer listeners their expert advice on traveling full-time during retirement. And tour guides from Britain, Poland, and Germany reflect on how politics and media shape public conversation about current events within their own and neighboring nations. For more information on Travel with Rick Steves - including episode descriptions, program archives and related details - visit www.ricksteves.com.
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748a Quirky Oslo; Last Empty Places; HerbalAn American expat in Oslo shares some of the quirks and customs of life in his adopted home. Then, a wilderness and history author recounts what he found exploring four blank spots on the US map. And an ethnobotanist describes the healing properties of different kinds of herbs around the world — some of which might be growing in your own backyard. For more information on Travel with Rick Steves - including episode descriptions, program archives and related details - visit www.ricksteves.com.
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825 First Timer's Ireland; At Home in IrelandTour guides from the north and south of Ireland let us in on their picks for sights and experiences that will make a first trip to the Emerald Isle a memorable one. Plus, an Irish American singer explains the importance of music to the Irish and how the island's history is found in its folk ballads and songs. For more information on Travel with Rick Steves - including episode descriptions, program archives and related details - visit www.ricksteves.com.
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824 Pre-Columbian Mexico City; Unearthing Pompeii; Shortest History of FranceGet tips for experiencing what remains of Aztec culture in modern-day Mexico City. Then hear about what recent excavations in Pompeii are revealing about first-century life in the Roman Empire. And join a historian in considering how the cultures of France's many neighboring countries have long shaped and enriched its identity. For more information on Travel with Rick Steves - including episode descriptions, program archives and related details - visit www.ricksteves.com.
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823 The View from Europe; Stonecutter’s Tour of EuropeRick engages a panel of European tour-guide friends to find out how they're responding to recent changes in the political relationship between their countries and the US, and to discuss the home-grown populist pressures that have been gaining followers in Europe. Plus sculptor Richard Rhodes recommends European destinations with especially impressive stonework — from famous buildings to little-known sites that have endured through the ages. For more information on Travel with Rick Steves - including episode descriptions, program archives and related details - visit www.ricksteves.com.