Western Slope Skies - AstroFest 2024

The Western Slope of Colorado is home to varied ecosystems, iconic views, and glorious night skies. We even have some places where the night skies are specifically protected – one of which is Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. As a certified Dark Sky Park, we protect our night skies which allows visitors from near and far to experience natural darkness and marvel at the heavens above. The park hosts various events and ranger programs promoting dark skies conservation and education, one of which is an annual Astronomy Festival.

AstroFest 2024 will feature dark night skies along the entire Gunnison River corridor from Curecanti National Recreation Area (certified Dark Sky in 2021) all the way to Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area – celebrating their recent certification as a Dark Sky Place.

This year’s festival will run from September 5th through 7th. Each night will be held at a different location to highlight the skies above these three jewels along the Gunnison River.

Thursday, September 5 will take place in Montrose, with a special ranger-led astronomy presentation at 7 pm at the Montrose Public Safety Complex Community Room, in downtown Montrose. After the talk, viewing of deep sky objects through telescopes will take place at the BLM Flat Top parking area, on the north side of town, from 8:30-10 pm. Directions to the site will be available on Black Canyon National Park’s website.

On Friday, September 6th, we move up to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, for a special ranger-led presentation on nocturnal wildlife at 7:30 pm at the South Rim Campground Amphitheater. The program will be followed by a constellation tour. Be aware that park roads are under construction and parking is extremely limited.

On Saturday, September 7th, AstroFest shifts to Curecanti National Recreation Area, at Elk Creek. At 7:30 there will be a special ranger-led program at the Elk Creek Campground Amphitheater, followed by another opportunity to view the heavens through telescopes.

During the daytime on each day, stop by the Black Canyon South Rim Visitor Center for family-friendly astronomy activities and views of our star – The Sun – through a solar telescope.

All programs are free and no reservations are required. Carpooling is strongly encouraged due to limited parking. Telescope viewing is weather-dependent. For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/blca.

AstroFest 2024 is a collaboration between many partner organizations: the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, Gunnison Valley Observatory, DarkSky International, Western National Parks Association, the BLM’s Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area and the National Park Service – Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Curecanti.

Music written and produced by Kenny Mihelich. Western Slope Skies is produced by the Black Canyon Astronomical Society and KVNF Community Radio. This feature was written and voiced by Sophie Krautmann, Park Ranger at Black Canyon National Park.