Western Slope Skies: Circadian Rhythm Part 3: Pathophysiology

What happens when a light switch disrupts billions of years of evolution?

Your body knows the answer with remarkable precision, thanks to an ancient timekeeping system that governs nearly every physiological process. Today, we're exploring the pathophysiology of circadian rhythm disruption: what happens when this master clock falls out of sync, and why the consequences ripple through virtually every organ system.

Here's where aging enters the picture. As we age, the lens yellows and filters out 480 nanometer blue light—the wavelengths melanopsin detects most efficiently. A 45-year-old receives only 50% of the photic stimulation compared to a child; by age 75, this drops to 10%. The elderly essentially live in chronic circadian dim light, even in bright environments. Following cataract surgery, patients show improved sleep, cognition, and circadian entrainment—striking evidence of the eye's critical role as our circadian photoreceptor.

When circadian molecular machinery is disrupted—through genetic mutations, environmental desynchronization, or aging—consequences cascade through multiple organ systems simultaneously.

Cardiovascular: Blood pressure normally dips 10-20% during sleep. Chronodisruption, aka circadian rhythm disruption, abolishes the normal nocturnal blood pressure dip which independently predicts cardiovascular mortality. The mechanisms involve dysregulated autonomic tone, with excessive sympathetic activity during what should be a rest period, and abnormal vascular reactivity. Shift workers show 40% increased risk of coronary heart disease through altered autonomic function and disrupted coagulation.

Metabolic: Glucose tolerance varies by time of day—identical meals produce different glycemic responses depending on when consumed, with evening tolerance lowest due to reduced insulin secretion and sensitivity. Just days of circadian disruption can produce a pre-diabetic state in healthy young adults. The liver's metabolic genes are also under circadian control; disruption leads to elevated triglycerides, altered cholesterol, and metabolic syndrome.

Immune: Leukocyte counts, cytokine production, and natural killer cell activity all follow circadian patterns. Chronodisruption produces chronic low-grade inflammation—shift workers show elevated C-reactive protein, IL-6, and TNF-alpha, accelerating atherosclerosis and neurodegeneration.

Cancer: Circadian clock genes function as tumor suppressors, regulating DNA damage responses. Melatonin is a physiological anticancer agent with oncostatic properties. Oncostatic properties refers to the ability of a substance to inhibit the growth, proliferation and spread of cancer cells. Mistimed cellular proliferation when DNA repair mechanisms aren't optimally active increases mutation accumulation.

Chronodisruption isn't simply about poor sleep—it's fundamental desynchronization of biological timing throughout the organism. From the aging eye's reduced capacity to detect light cues to molecular clocks in every peripheral tissue, disruption at any level cascades through interconnected physiological networks.

Chronodisruption demonstrates we're creatures of rhythm, not randomness. Millions of years under predictable light-dark cycles have embedded temporal organization into our deepest biological functions. Understanding these mechanisms provides the foundation for chronotherapeutic interventions—which brings us to treatment strategies, our next discussion.

Music written and produced by Kenny Mihelich. Western Slope Skies is produced by the Colorado Mesa University Astronomy Club, the Western Slope Dark Sky Coalition, and KVNF Community Radio This feature is written and shared by Dr. Kate Fedack.