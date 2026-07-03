Western Slope Skies - Circadian Rhythm Part 4: Treatments

Remember nights when you tossed and turned, desperately trying to get some sleep? I think we can all relate. Circadian rhythm disorders, known as chronodisruption, arise when the body’s internal clock—governed by the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) in the hypothalamus—falls out of sync with environmental light-dark cycles. Symptoms include insomnia, daytime fatigue, cognitive impairment, and metabolic dysfunction. These disruptions are linked to artificial light exposure, shift work, jet lag, and poor sleep hygiene. Fortunately, evidence-based strategies can restore circadian alignment, leveraging light, nutrition, and behavioral adjustments.

Morning bright light therapy with natural sunlight or bright light boxes is the gold standard, as it delivers intense blue light to the SCN and advances the circadian clock by suppressing melatonin and stimulating cortisol release. Try to get approximately 30 minutes of morning sunlight without sunglasses. Don’t look directly at the sun! Adjust your sun exposure to account for skin type, elevation, latitude and reflective surfaces.

At night, dim artificial lights, consider blackout curtains and use lights in the warmer color spectrum. Avoid blue spectrum light associated with electronic devices and keep your sleeping space free of electronic devices. Consider using blue blocking glasses and sleep masks. Maintain consistent sleep schedules. Avoid drugs and alcohol. Melatonin supplements are controversial and should be guided by your medical professional.

Temperature manipulation leverages your body’s natural thermoregulation. Core body temperature drops 1-2 degrees Fahrenheit before sleep naturally. Taking a warm bath 90 minutes before bed, then cooling down, mimics this pattern and facilitates sleep onset. Maintain a cooler room temperature, around 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Time-restricted eating—consuming meals within an 8-12 hour window—synchronizes peripheral clocks in your liver and digestive system with your central clock.

Solfeggio frequencies are a set of ancient sound waves believed to promote physical, emotional, and spiritual healing. These frequencies, rooted in Gregorian chants and sacred music, are said to resonate with the body's energy fields, influencing cellular function, brainwave states, and autonomic nervous system balance. The frequency 852 Hz is linked to pineal gland activation and melatonin regulation, critical for sleep-wake cycles.

Five specific acupuncture points help restore yin-yang equilibrium and optimize neuroendocrine function, via melatonin and cortisol secretion. These specific points promote circadian rhythm realignment.

Herbal remedies offer a multi-target approach to circadian rhythm disorders, addressing neurotransmitter imbalances, stress hormones, and oxidative stress. The top herbal remedies for circadian realignment include :Valerian root, Passionflower, Chamomile, Guava leaf and Golden Root.

Please keep in mind alternative therapies can interact with alcohol, recreational drugs and prescription medications. Your medical professional should be consulted before adding alternative therapies to your treatment plan.

Music written and produced by Kenny Mihelich. Western Slope Skies is produced by the Colorado Mesa University Astronomy Club, the Western Slope Dark Sky Coalition, and KVNF Community Radio This feature is written and shared by Dr. Kate Fedack.