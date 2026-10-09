Western Slope Skies - Headlights

Have you traveled along a dark road and been temporarily blinded by bright oncoming headlights? I think we all can relate.

Vehicle headlights are among the most widespread and least regulated sources of artificial light at night. A full moon produces roughly 0.1–0.3 lux. Lux measures how bright light appears on a surface, specifically the amount of light that falls on a given surface. One lux equals one lumen per square meter. Lumens measure the total light output from a source. Lux depends on distance and beam focus: the closer you are to a light source or the more focused the light beam, the higher the lux reading.

A standard headlight at 50 meters delivers around 25 lux — nearly 100 times brighter than moonlight. Headlights are mobile and sweep horizontally, illuminating deep into habitats that are otherwise dark. New roads and increased traffic push headlights into biodiversity-rich regions that have never before experienced artificial light. Satellite imagery largely misses these moving, horizontal beams — meaning the true scope of this problem is almost certainly underestimated.

Biological Consequences

Over 60% of invertebrates are nocturnal, making them the most vulnerable to artificial light at night (ALAN) pollution. Insects drawn to vehicle headlights face near-certain death on contact. Disruption of a single species propagates through food webs in ways that are extremely difficult to predict.

Blue rich-cool white LED headlights — now standard across most manufacturers — disrupt circadian rhythm across many species, affecting feeding, breeding, movement and other behaviors that evolved over billions of years. Even a brief headlight flash disrupts the vision of many species leaving them disoriented, exhausted or vulnerable to predators long after the headlights have passed.

The script accompanying this broadcast includes a table of headlight wattage by manufacturer that I researched and compiled. Of note Polestar’s 50 watt combined output is half the industry norm, demonstrating that performance and reduced ecological impact are not mutually exclusive.

* Chrysler per-light range reflects variation across model lines. Polestar's 50W combined output represents the current industry low.

Mitigation & Design Solutions

In January 2026, DarkSky International unveiled the DarkSky One concept at the Detroit Auto Show — a vehicle built around the principle that darkness is something to design for, not overcome. Its framework points the way forward by:

Capping output at or below 50W combined — the Polestar benchmark

Mandating adaptive beam systems that direct light only where needed

Shifting to amber/warm-spectrum LEDs to reduce blue-rich emissions

Integrating light-pollution standards into road design requirements

DarkSky's March 2026 Nightscape publication features this innovative design. Closing almost four billion years ago life on this planet evolved in the dark. Fireflies evolved their light to find each other in it. Moths navigated continents by it. Salmon ran rivers guided by it. Sea turtles read the stars through it. The darkness was not an obstacle — it was the architecture of life itself.

And in less than a single human generation, we have punched through it with 130 watts of white light, repeated a trillion times a night, from vehicles that no one ever asked to be brighter, designed by engineers who never once measured what their beam does to a moth, a frog, or a child's first memory of the Milky Way.

We are not fighting to save the dark for stargazers. We are fighting to save the biological infrastructure of the night — the pollinators, the predators, the migrators, the whole invisible architecture that holds ecosystems together while we sleep. When that infrastructure collapses, no rewilding, no carbon offset, no nature-based solution will put it back.

The Dark Sky movement is emergency medicine for a planet in crisis. Support DarkSky International. Advocate for adaptive headlight standards. Tell your representatives that the night belongs to every living thing that needs it — not just the ones behind the wheel .We are the only thing standing between this world and the dark it needs to survive.

Music written and produced by Kenny Mihelich. Western Slope Skies is produced by the Colorado Mesa University Astronomy Club, the Western Slope Dark Sky Coalition, and KVNF Community Radio. This feature is written and shared by Amelia Schultz.