Western Slope Skies - Darkness as Accessibility

This is Olivia Bobbitt, President of the West End Dark Sky Alliance - the organization that supports Naturita and Nucla’s International DarkSky Joint Community certification and helps protect the night skies that define our region.

Colorado’s night-sky heritage stretches across the Western Slope – from Paonia to the West End – and Naturita, Nucla, and Norwood are proud to be part of that constellation of DarkSky Communities. Last week, we talked about the lost art of looking up. Today, I want to explore something connected - something we don’t talk about nearly enough: accessibility.

Natural darkness is one of the most accessible experiences we have. You don’t need special equipment. You don’t need technical knowledge. You don’t need to hike miles into the backcountry. You simply need a place where the night is allowed to be night. That’s what makes the Western Slope of Colorado so special.

This region offers everything from mountain biking and hiking to rock climbing, horseback riding, and water sports. But woven through all of these adventures is something quieter: the chance to experience a sky that is truly dark. Norwood was the first DarkSky Community on Colorado’s Western Slope, followed by Naturita & Nucla, and then Paonia. These International DarkSky Communities mean that anyone - families, elders, visitors, people with limited mobility - can step outside and see thousands of stars without needing to travel far or spend money.

In many places, darkness has become a luxury. People in cities often have no idea what they’re missing because they’ve never seen a night without light pollution. They’ve never watched the the Milky Way arc across the sky or witness a shooting star.

But here, along the Western Slope darkness is still preserved. Still shared. Still free. If you’re exploring the region at night, please remember: always be fully parked before looking up. The roads curve through canyons and mesas, and while the stars are dazzling, they’re best admired from a safe, still place.

And if you’d like to support the work that keeps these skies naturally dark, both West End Dark Sky Alliance and the Norwood Dark Sky Advocates offer community merch - a simple, local way to help protect the night environment we all depend on.

Wherever you are tonight, I invite you to step outside. Look up. Let the darkness be a place of Connection.

Music written and produced by Kenny Mihelich. Western Slope Skies is produced by the Colorado Mesa University Astronomy Club, the Western Slope Dark Sky Coalition, and KVNF Community Radio. This feature was written and voiced by Olivia Bobbitt.