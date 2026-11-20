Those who fancy ice-fishing in the winter know that a deep lake does not freeze solid. The first several inches will, but the rest remains liquid. Water expands as it freezes, causing ice to float and form a protective, heat-preserving crust. This same effect also occurs well beyond Earth, in the far reaches of the Solar System. Among the gas giant planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune) may reside several moons that harbor vast subsurface oceans— such as Europa, Enceladus, Ariel, and Triton. Could one of these also host life? Currently en route to Europa are two planetary missions that scientists hope will address that very question.

First discovered by Galileo Galilei in 1610, Europa is visible in binoculars from Earth. Closely skirting Jupiter, Europa’s core is continually kneaded by Jupiter’s implacable gravitational field, generating significant heat. Europa’s surface comprises an eighteen-mile thick crust of concrete-like ice. In between, scientists theorize that a warm, deep, salty global ocean resides. The crust would protect this ocean from astonishingly frigid, near-vacuum surface conditions, as well as from Jupiter’s highly ionizing magnetosphere.

What’s the evidence for Europan seas? In the 1970s, NASA’s Pioneer and Voyager flyby missions transmitted enticing pictures of Europa’s fractured hibernal surface, hinting at watery depths. In the mid-1990s, the Galileo mission offered further hints, including a saltwater-induced global magnetic field. In the mid-2000s, the Cassini probe spotted towering geysers on Enceladus, suggesting the possibility of subaquatic moons.

The European Space Agency (ESA) launched the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) in April 2023, followed eighteen months later by NASA’s Europa Clipper. Though seemingly redundant, the two missions actually complement one another with shared objectives. Europa Clipper is designed to intensively survey Europa over numerous flybys. It will analyze the chemical and cryological nature of Europa’s crust and ocean-crust boundary. In contrast, JUICE will study Europa and two sibling moons, Ganymede and Callisto, scanning for organic biomarkers— chemical hints of potential life. The two spacecraft are slated to arrive within a year of each other, in the early 2030s.

While neither mission includes a landing phase, a future one might. In 2012, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory developed the Buoyant Rover for Under-Ice Exploration (BRUIE), an underwater probe designed to float and rove underneath ice. It would be ideal for exploring Europa, provided that it could penetrate the crust. German physicist Karl Philberth developed the Cryobot in the 1960s, an autonomous nuclear-powered bot designed to thermally channel through ice. It could pave an entry route for a submersible probe. While initially interested in the Cryobot, NASA eventually shifted its attention to more advanced alternatives like VALKYRIE, SLUSH, and EELS.

What could Europan life be like? It might resemble Earth’s marine biota, having adopted similar evolutionary strategies for survival. Or it may be profoundly different, biochemically and physiologically. As we know it, life takes millions to billions of years to develop, if the right initial conditions arise and stabilize. Humanity may arrive too soon— or too late –for Europan life.

For now, let’s keep our tackleboxes on Earth, and see what future missions may tell us about alien oceans in our Solar System.