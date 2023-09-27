Local Motion: Water conservation and infrustructure

On this week's Local Motion, we take a look at local water issues, some new infrastructure projects and conservation efforts.

KVNF's Cassie Knust is joined by Steve Hale, the president of the Shavano Conservation District in Montrose, to hear about some water conservation efforts in our region. Later in the show, we hear from Miles Graham, with Project 7 Water Authority, our region’s water supplier. Project 7 is currently working on a backup drinking water treatment plant in Colona, just on the outskirts of Montrose. Finally, we’ll hear about a program equipping indigenous youth to help restore and protect lands and waterways.

You can learn more about the Shavano Conservation District at shavanocd.org

For more information about the Project 7 Water Authority and the proposed water treatment plant, visit at project7water.org

Next we turn to the Forest Stewards Youth Corps with the Mountain West News Bureau’s Emma VandenEinde. The land and its waterways have long been sacred to Indigenous people, and they know how to care for it well, considering the land used to be theirs.

Now, some groups are recruiting Indigenous youth to restore and protect these areas. Emma visits a pueblo in New Mexico to see how one crew is doing just that.