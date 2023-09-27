© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
Writers on the Range

Local Motion: Water conservation and infrustructure

By Cassie Knust
Published September 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM MDT
The Gunnison Dolores Watershed Meeting was hosted in Crawford this year by the Delta Conservation District. The tour highlighted CWCD’s water monitoring project on the Aspen Canal.
Crawford Water Conservancy District
/
Facebook
The Gunnison Dolores Watershed Meeting was hosted in Crawford this year by the Delta Conservation District. The tour highlighted CWCD’s water monitoring project on the Aspen Canal.

On this week's Local Motion, we take a look at local water issues, some new infrastructure projects and conservation efforts.

KVNF's Cassie Knust is joined by Steve Hale, the president of the Shavano Conservation District in Montrose, to hear about some water conservation efforts in our region. Later in the show, we hear from Miles Graham, with Project 7 Water Authority, our region’s water supplier. Project 7 is currently working on a backup drinking water treatment plant in Colona, just on the outskirts of Montrose. Finally, we’ll hear about a program equipping indigenous youth to help restore and protect lands and waterways.

You can learn more about the Shavano Conservation District at shavanocd.org

For more information about the Project 7 Water Authority and the proposed water treatment plant, visit at project7water.org

Next we turn to the Forest Stewards Youth Corps with the Mountain West News Bureau’s Emma VandenEinde. The land and its waterways have long been sacred to Indigenous people, and they know how to care for it well, considering the land used to be theirs.

Now, some groups are recruiting Indigenous youth to restore and protect these areas. Emma visits a pueblo in New Mexico to see how one crew is doing just that.

Writers on the Range
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust