OPINION: Los Angeles is a wake-up call for the West—especially Durango

Last week, writes Dave Marston, fierce winds fanned multiple wildland fires that roared out of steep canyons, joining other fires that ringed Los Angeles. More than 12,000 homes and businesses burned to the ground, 24 or more residents have died, and thousands of people are now homeless. What's happening in southern California is cataclysmic, and it's also a wakeup call for towns all over the West. In particular—Durango, in southwestern Colorado.