Opinion - The threat of tariffs is already my problem

Idaho writer Crista V. Worthy says that unless they’re rescinded or reduced substantially, President Trump’s Chinese tariffs will wipe out the investments made in her family’s small business and kill their manufacturing plant in Boise, Idaho. China had been about to become a major buyer of health products from the family’s business when President Trump announced confiscatory Chinese tariffs. Worthy writes that she’s asking Idaho politicians to stand up for Idaho businesspeople and farmers, opposing tariffs that raise prices for everyone.