Opinion - For waste and inefficiency, you can’t beat corn ethanol

Calling ethanol wasteful and inefficient doesn’t begin to list its drawbacks, writes Ted Williams. Derived from corn grown in the Midwest and West, he finds that It costs more to produce than gasoline, reduces mileage for vehicles, corrodes gas tanks and car engines, pollutes air and water, and, by requiring more energy to produce than it yields, increases America’s dependence on foreign oil. But so far, Williams adds, ethanol remains protected by a powerful agribusiness lobby.

