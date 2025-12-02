© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Opinion - Every kind of Thanksgiving

Published December 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST
Pepper Trail.
Ecologist Pepper Trail takes a walk in the Oregon woods where he notices everything around him, from woodpeckers and hawks in the trees to decaying leaves and seeds scattered on the forest floor. He calls all of this "one oversimplified cycle of gift exchange. The world we inhabit is a web of reciprocity far beyond our ability to comprehend, much less control. To be alive at all seems a miracle.”

He suggests, we imagine the world that we share with every living thing—and give thanks.

