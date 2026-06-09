Opinion - Dismantling the U.S. Forest Service harms public lands and communities
Tracy Stone-Manning, president of The Wilderness Society, calls the administration’s new plan for reorganizing the Forest Service “destructive.”
By closing dozens of the agency’s regional offices and research centers, staffers will no longer be on the land they manage, Stone-Manning says, and many will be forced to quit. She adds that the plan to move headquarters from the nation’s capitol to Salt Lake City will only further fragment and isolate the Forest Service.