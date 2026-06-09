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Short Features
Writers on the Range

Opinion - Dismantling the U.S. Forest Service harms public lands and communities

Published June 9, 2026 at 9:40 AM MDT
San Juan National Forest, Colorado. Photo by Richard Hedrick via Unsplash.com.
San Juan National Forest, Colorado. Photo by Richard Hedrick via Unsplash.com.

Tracy Stone-Manning, president of The Wilderness Society, calls the administration’s new plan for reorganizing the Forest Service “destructive.”

By closing dozens of the agency’s regional offices and research centers, staffers will no longer be on the land they manage, Stone-Manning says, and many will be forced to quit. She adds that the plan to move headquarters from the nation’s capitol to Salt Lake City will only further fragment and isolate the Forest Service.

Writers on the Range