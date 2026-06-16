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Short Features
Writers on the Range

Opinion - Congress is gunning for a national monument in Utah

Published June 16, 2026 at 9:58 AM MDT
Scott Braden
Scott Braden

With only simple majority votes required in each chamber of Congress, the management plan for the 1.9-million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument could soon be thrown out, writes Scott Braden, executive director of South Utah Wilderness Alliance.

Representatives who would like to replace redrock scenery with oil and gas drilling and ATV trails have been using the Congressional Review Act to cancel management plans that were years in the making. Now it’s Utah’s turn, Braden says, and all we can do is urge everyone who cares about the state’s bedrock canyons to tell their elected representatives just that.

Writers on the Range