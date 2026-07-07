Opinion - Trump administration resurrects dangerous cyanide bombs

M-44s are spring-loaded devices that blast cyanide into the mouth of any creature that bites or pulls them, writes Ted Williams.

Now, thanks to the Trump administration, M-44s will litter 245 million acres of Bureau of Land Management lands. The problem, writes Williams, is that M-44s don’t just kill coyotes, foxes or feral dogs, they kill indiscriminately — from pet dogs to over 100 species of wildlife.

Worse, there was no public involvement in the decision to bring M-44s back, and it’s unclear if sheep producers even want or need the cyanide bombs.