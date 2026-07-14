© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Short Features
Writers on the Range

Opinion - The Antiquities Act has served Utah and the nation well for 120 years

Published July 14, 2026 at 9:37 AM MDT
Lacey Point in Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona. Named after Congressman Lacey, “father” of the Antiquities Act and a force in protecting Petrified Forest. Photo by Stephen Trimble.
Lacey Point in Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona. Named after Congressman Lacey, “father” of the Antiquities Act and a force in protecting Petrified Forest. Photo by Stephen Trimble.

This June, the Antiquities Act turns 120 years old— a date worth celebrating, says Utah writer Stephen Trimble. Since Teddy Roosevelt signed the law on June 8, 1906, nearly every president has used it to designate national monuments—a total of nearly 170 cherished preserves.

The Utah congressional delegation is not likely to celebrate, Trimble says: “They’re chomping at the bit to challenge this executive power.” In the Senate, Utah Republican Mike Lee is leading the charge against what he calls “presidential abuses of the Antiquities Act.”

Writers on the Range