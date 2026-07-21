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Short Features
Writers on the Range

Opinion - What keeps you going?

Published July 21, 2026 at 12:44 PM MDT
Beargrass
Photo by Pepper Trail
Beargrass

Conservation biologist Pepper Trail recounts a question he was asked recently: "What keeps you going?" His answer? Wildflowers.

He’s politically active, he says, because as a scientist, he’s appalled at this administration's defunding and mismanagement of our nation’s scientific enterprise, from the National Science Foundation to the Centers for Disease Control. But along with resistance, Trail writes, there must be recharge—a hike, a walk, or just sitting in the backyard. And noticing wildflowers.

Writers on the Range