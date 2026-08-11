Opinion - Celebrate the Nation's anniversary by speaking up for public lands

Tracy Stone-Manning, president of the Wilderness Society, sounds the alarm on the largest proposed rollback of conservation protections in American history.

“The administration has announced it intends to remove protections on 45 million acres of national forests and allow roads to be punched into some of our wildest public lands."

The result, she warns, is more wildfires, polluted steams, and stressed wildlife. As the nation marks its 250th anniversary, Stone-Manning writes, we must protect the public land we all share.