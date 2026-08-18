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Short Features
Writers on the Range

Opinion - States must not determine the fate of grizzly bears

Published August 18, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT
Photo by Wendy Keefover
Grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park

It’s no secret that grizzly bears in the Lower 48 live close to the edge of extinction. Now, with little explanation and almost no time for the public to respond, the Trump administration and three Western governors have proposed to make it easier for states to authorize the killing of these bears.

The federal proposal would change regulations that now protect grizzly bears under the Endangered Species Act, stripping away protections that keep grizzlies in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming alive. States that have repeatedly pushed to kill more bears would exercise far more control. The public has until Aug. 17 to comment.

Writers on the Range