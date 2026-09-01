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Short Features
Writers on the Range

Opinion - The sadness of a river running dry

Published September 1, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT
Photo courtesy - Bureau of Land Management
Gunnison Gorge Wilderness in wetter times.

I drove to the bluff overlooking the “Gunny” to process the sad news — news that hasn’t yet been made official — that by October a big portion of the lower Gunnison River in western Colorado will be dry. The official term is “fully dewatered.”

Monsoons were supposed to be heavy this year. As I looked down at the river in late August, clouds in the distance appeared almost monsoonal. Wisps of rain streamed out, but they evaporated before reaching the parched ground. It just about made me cry.

Below me, the North Fork of the Gunnison unceremoniously trickled into the Gunnison River at a place known as Pleasure Park, a weather-beaten outpost of civilization that’s one of the last best-kept secrets in Colorado.

Writers on the Range