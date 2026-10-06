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Short Features
Writers on the Range

Opinion - Contain a Wildfire? Call in the Cows

Published October 6, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT
Tyler Westhoff photo
Haltered cows working the fire line Big Cimarron

When fire commanders try to figure out how to contain a major wildfire, the last thing you might expect them to deploy is a herd of beef cattle. But on the recent Gold Mountain Fire in western Colorado, cows are eating the “fine fuels” along a three-mile fire line on the Big Cimarron River.

Putting that idea into practice five years ago would have required miles of electric fencing and a range rider to gather strays. Now, new technology has changed the game for cattle grazing by putting electronic collars — all solar-powered — on cows and linking them by satellite.

Writers on the Range