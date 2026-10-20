Opinion - Land Trades are Supposed to Serve a Public Purpose

In late August, national headlines exposed the National Park Service’s efforts to swap land from one of America’s natural crown jewels, Yosemite National Park, so that a developer could give his planned resort direct access to the park.

Federal land trades are meant to advance land management objectives, such as enhancing recreation opportunities and access. Unfortunately, many swaps are not initiated to directly benefit the public. Rather than federal agencies spurring land deals, private parties, such as developers or landowners, often initiate the deals that benefit themselves, not the public. Public land trades are also meant to go through a public process.