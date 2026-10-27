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Short Features
Writers on the Range

Opinion - Spreading Fear About Wolves Never Goes out of Style

Published October 27, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT
Photo by Jacob W. Franks NPS
Wolf in Yellowstone

In early September, President Trump signed an executive order that continued to rely on big-bad-wolf myths. He claimed that living in wolf country is “very dangerous.”

He then directed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to determine whether gray wolves and Mexican wolves should lose federal protection under the Endangered Species Act. Without waiting for an answer, he also directed Burgum to support Congressional removal of gray wolves from the endangered species list.

Writers on the Range