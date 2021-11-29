-
This week's Local Motion is a 420 special featuring Kate Redmond's interview of attorney Brian Vicente and Gavin Dahl's interview of journalist Leland…
Last week the town of Cedaredge held a meeting to let the community voice their opinion about recreational marijuana. Specifically, the issue at hand was…
NewscastMesa County DA looks to close online gambling cafesLocal sheriffs sue Colorado over Amendment 64Cedaredge looks at possibly approving pot…
Colorado has been under fire lately over Amendment 64. The state is currently being sued by neighboring states and a Washington, D.C. organization over…
NewscastInterview with Congressman Cory GardnerA look at Amendment 67More jobs for Colorado
Paonia residents will decide if they want to allow retail marijuana facilities in their town during a special election in November. In 2010 Paonia voters…
Colorado made history when it opened up licensed marijuana retail shops this year. Aside from just legalizing the purchase of smoke-able marijuana, it…
The first batch of Colorado's recreational marijuana stores opened this month on New Years Day in Telluride, Breckenridge and Denver among other places,…
The first recreational marijuana shop west of Breckenridge along I-70 is now open for business in Carbondale.KDNK's Ed Williams reports that long lines…
As Colorado ushers in legalized retail marijuana, law enforcement is preparing for how to handle it. Adults 21 years and older are now able to purchase…