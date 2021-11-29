© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
ARISE Music Festival

  • _grey_son-4353-scaled_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Satsang
    Satsang's lead singer and songwriter Drew McManus calls into KVNF from his home in Montana. McManus talks with Kori Stanton about the band's upcoming…
  • 5a04d0e092745.image_.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Copper Children
    Zea Stallings from Denver band The Copper Children talks with KVNF on his way to play Cohere Gathering 2021. Stallings shares some backstory on their 2019…
  • magic_beans_slice_of_life_2021_photo_credit_tara_gracer_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Magic Beans
    Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
  • AO-earthday-collage-1080x1080.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: ARISE Online Celebrates Earth Day!
    Join ARISE Online in celebration of Earth Day 2021! April 22nd 7:00PM mst.ARISE MUSIC FESTIVAL's YouTube Channel
  • sarah_mount.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Sarah Mount
    Denver based Saxophonist Sarah Mount calls into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about her music and many collaborations including Sarah Mount and the…
  • IMG_6250.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: ARISE 2019
    In a sea of glowing hula hoops, smiling faces and moving bodies... perhaps you could find KVNF's Kori Stanton attending and covering the 7th Annual ARISE…