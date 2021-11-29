-
Beth Hart / War In My Mind / Provogue: The woman with a pure Soul and a feel for the Real, Beth Hart is finally becoming known as the SuperStar that she…
-
Beth Hart / Fire On The Floor / ProVogue: The LA Based Singer Songwriter belts the Blues, Rock, Gospel, Soul & Jazz Fusion and is joined by Ivan Neville &…
-
Take A Look At Our Current Favorites At KVNF & Click Below To Check Out The New Music For The Week of March, 30, 20151. Beth Hart / Better Than Home /…
-
Take A Look At Our Current Favorites At KVNF & Click Below To Check Out All The New Music At KVNF For The Week Of Mar 4, 2013New Releases For The Week Of…