-
This week, host Jill Spears and gardeners Lulu Volckhausen and Lance Swigart are joined by special guest Wind Clearwater of Clearwater Design.
-
Host Peggy Soup welcomes gardener & landscaper Wind Clearwater to the Bamboo Room, for a discussion about biodynamics and permaculture. They take…
-
Guest host Peggy Soup welcomes Lloyd Nelson to the program to talk about biodynamics.Biodynamic calendars mentioned in the program:Maria ThunStella Natura
-
Host Jill spears welcomes Wind Clearwater to the show.'To mulch, or not to mulch - that is the question' (from a caller.)
-
Biodynamic CompostingFree Range Radio host Patrick Webb chats with gardeners Lance Swigert & Pat Frazier.
-
As the Worm Turns, Monday, Jan. 27th, 2014Free Range Radio host Donna Littlefield chats with gardener Lance Swigert & special guest Pat Frazier about…