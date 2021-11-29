© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Blues

  • AJ_1.jpg
    MUSIC
    A.J. Fullerton - "The Forgiver and The Runaway"
    A.J. Fullerton's new record "The Forgiver and The Runaway" is out on Vizztone Records on Friday, March 26th, 2021. The Montrose native blues musician…
  • charleycrocket_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Charley Crockett
    Charley Crockett is a blues and country singer-songwriter currently based out of Austin, TX. Crockett stopped by KVNF before his show at the Paradise…
  • 00343r.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin' Music: Talkin' Blues
    KVNF
    ,
    For this very special, one-hour edition of Talkin' Music, we bring you a roundtable discussion on the blues. What is it? Where did it come from? What it…
  • raw.jpg
    MUSIC
    Sugar Blue // Raw Sugar
    The Hurricane
    ,
    Released 09/13/2012 Beeble RecordsSugar Blue has done it again with his live 2-CD release “Raw Sugar.” One of the most striking tunes is an updated “Miss…