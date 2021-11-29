-
Host Felix Belmont bids farewell to district 2 commissioner, Bruce Hovde. They talk about Hovde's accomplishments during the past 8 years and his hopes…
KVNF's Felix Belmont and Commissioner Bruce Hovde discuss the BLM's Draft Resource Management Plan and recap Hovde's 8 years as district 2 commissioner…
KVNF's Felix Belmont speaks with district 2 commissioner Bruce Hovde.
Rick Watts hosts a live call-in about recreational marijuana with Delta county commissioner, Bruce Hovde and locally based marijuana industry consultant,…
For years Delta County has allowed people to dump tires for free at its Adobe Buttes Landfill – a policy that they are now re-examining. Old tires are not…