Antibiotic use is falling out of fashion in the poultry industry. Tyson Foods, the biggest poultry producer in the U.S., says it will stop feeding its birds human-use antibiotics in two years.
Most U.S. poultry is bathed in a little chlorine on the way to your plate. But that treatment is banned in Europe. Now "chlorinated chickens" are a sticking point in a trans-Atlantic trade deal.
What does it take to get chickens off antibiotics? According to Perdue Farms, an added dose of the "good bacteria" known as probiotics can help crowd out the harmful microbes that make a chicken sick.