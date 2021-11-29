-
Wild weather in Montrose sends two to hospital; funnel cloud formsDecline in severance taxes affects funding for state water projectsSan Miguel County…
-
Joe Cocker, the British-born blues and rock singer, passed away Monday morning at his home in Crawford, Colo. at the age of 70. He died of lung…
-
At a recent Delta County Commissioners meeting, the Cocker Kids Foundation received kudos from Delta County Health and Human Services Director Chuck…
-
Headlines:Gov. Hickenlooper signs four new bills protecting outdoorsMontrose City Council to consider permanent ban on marijuana salesGov. Hickenlooper…