Colemine Records

Durand Jones & The Indications / Private Space / Colemine-Dead Oceans: The 5-piece Wunderkind is back with their third album; filled with their RetroSoul…
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio / I Told You So / Colemine: With an organ, guitar and drums the Seattle based Groove Group offer up a healthy portion of Soul,…
Monophonics / It's Only Us / Colemine: Nothing like a little Soul to lift the spirit and the Bay Area band will carry you away with their purrrfect Vocals…
Neal Francis / Changes / Karma Chief: The Chicago-based piano prodigy has traveled a wild path and give thanks that he has survived and continues to cover…