Colorado band

  • 5a04d0e092745.image_.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Copper Children
    Zea Stallings from Denver band The Copper Children talks with KVNF on his way to play Cohere Gathering 2021. Stallings shares some backstory on their 2019…
  • 147258815_266379811509884_4853490821540685216_n.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Frequenzies
    The Frequenzies hail from the North Fork Valley bringing our listeners funk, pop, and rock on their upcoming EP "Face In The Flames." On this episode of…
  • magic_beans_slice_of_life_2021_photo_credit_tara_gracer_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Magic Beans
    Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
  • talkmus2020_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: CO Music 2020!
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    2020 was a challenging year for musicians but that didn't stop new music from coming out. 'Talkin Music' Host and Producer, Kori Stanton and News Director…
  • buff.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Float Like A Buffalo
    Denver based band Float Like A Buffalo calls into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about the band's music, dance moves, and what the future holds for the…
  • blackcanyon.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Black Canyon
    Denver based band Black Canyon talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about the inspirations behind their upcoming album which features experimental sounds and a…