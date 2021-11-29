Colorado band

-
Zea Stallings from Denver band The Copper Children talks with KVNF on his way to play Cohere Gathering 2021. Stallings shares some backstory on their 2019…
The Frequenzies hail from the North Fork Valley bringing our listeners funk, pop, and rock on their upcoming EP "Face In The Flames." On this episode of…
Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
2020 was a challenging year for musicians but that didn't stop new music from coming out. 'Talkin Music' Host and Producer, Kori Stanton and News Director…
Denver based band Float Like A Buffalo calls into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about the band's music, dance moves, and what the future holds for the…
Denver based band Black Canyon talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about the inspirations behind their upcoming album which features experimental sounds and a…