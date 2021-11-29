© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Colorado musician

  • johstatz.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: John Statz
    John Statz is a Denver based singer-songwriter who moves between folk and Americana. John caught up with KVNF's Kori Stanton and shared several songs off…
  • ajunnamed.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: A.J. Fullerton
    "The future is bright" for A.J. Fullerton and his newest release The Forgiver and The Runaway. A.J. called into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton and debut a…
  • AJ_1.jpg
    MUSIC
    A.J. Fullerton - "The Forgiver and The Runaway"
    A.J. Fullerton's new record "The Forgiver and The Runaway" is out on Vizztone Records on Friday, March 26th, 2021. The Montrose native blues musician…
  • augustus.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Augustus
    KVNF talks with musicians Colin Kelly and Jim Herlihy from Boulder rock band, Augustus about their upcoming album 'Color TV & Tall Tales'. The band's…