Leprino's is the largest mozzarella manufacturer in the world. Now that the company is expanding, Colorado dairy farmers are beefing up their operations. The changes don't come without costs.
Whole Foods has sourced goat cheese and tilapia from farms that employ inmates through Colorado Correctional Industries. Critics say it's exploitative because the inmates are paid so little.
Most U.S. dairy cows are born with horns, but most farms remove them. Animal welfare groups say dehorning is cruel. Instead, they want ranchers to breed more hornless cattle into their herds.
Host Jill Spears is joined by gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen & special guest Brook LeVan of Sustainable Settings in Carbondale.
Random tests of milk reveal that a few farmers are treating dairy cows with antibiotics that aren't supposed to be used on them. The FDA is now considering tighter controls to prevent such practices.
Selling unpasteurized milk across state lines is illegal because it poses a threat to public health. But raw milk sales are growing nonetheless. Legalization would let states regulate a risky market.
What comes to mind when you think about milk? Like it or loathe it, you probably associate it with cereal, Oreos and milk mustaches.
California's high-security Corcoran prison is home to a dairy that provides milk to almost every prison in the state system. For inmates who staff it, it's more than a job: It's a refuge and a future.