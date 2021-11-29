-
"Lots and lots of folks have prescription pills that have either expired or they no longer need, and in the wrong hands, those are poison," acting DEA Administrator Chuck Rosenberg says.
U.S. drug officials have traced a sharp spike in the already climbing death toll from heroin overdoses to an additive — acetyl fentanyl. The fentanyl is being cooked up in clandestine labs in Mexico.
Making pot legal for adults means teens will be more likely to use it too, say pediatricians. And while they're concerned about health effects, they say there are better ways to deter usage than jail.
What seemed like a case of food poisoning has now turned into a police investigation. Synthetic drugs present an evolving problem for the Drug Enforcement Administration.
As more U.S. states approve marijuana for medical or recreational use, the price for pot growers in Mexico is falling. This could change the business model for narcotraffickers as well.