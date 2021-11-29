Death With Dignity

-
NewscastPaonia explains charges for dismissal against town clerkTelluride ski patrollers vote on unionizingGrand Junction to vote on internet, parkwaySMPA…
-
Despite considerable effort to improve care for people who are dying, more people are reporting pain and depression, a study finds. Medical treatments that lengthen the process may be one reason.
-
Democratic lawmakers in Colorado recently introduced a measure to allow terminally ill patients to take medication to end their lives. The patients must...
-
This fall, the highly publicized death of Brittany Maynard, a 29-year-old with terminal brain cancer who decided to end her life, brought the "right to...