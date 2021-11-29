-
As the generation that served in World War II and Korea grows older, the demand on the Department of Veterans Affairs for end-of-life care is growing with them. Now, the VA is trying new ways to help.
Veterans in some rural areas have to travel hundreds of miles on empty interstates to get health care, losing a day of work or sometimes two. A new program lets them see nearby doctors instead.