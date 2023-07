The first inaugural 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival held in Delta, Colorado over the long holiday weekend brought joy to thousands of spectators. The four day event was hosted by the City of Delta and financed by numerous local sponsors.The city contracted with Balloon Meister Doug Lenberg from New Mexico to bring twelve balloons to Confluence Park. The event also featured a local balloon from Cedaredge bringing to total to thirteen.

